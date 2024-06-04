Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $182.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.85.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $169.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -331.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.67 and its 200 day moving average is $204.72. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 133.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $3,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Zscaler by 895.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

