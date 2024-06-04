Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZURA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 159,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,211.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 250,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,998 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zura Bio by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the third quarter valued at about $660,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zura Bio stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Zura Bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $13.00.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. Analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

