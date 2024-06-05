1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Position Decreased by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLWS. StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

FLWS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,226. The stock has a market cap of $620.91 million, a P/E ratio of -80.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.73 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

