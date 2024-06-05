10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXG

10x Genomics Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ TXG opened at $21.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.87. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 501.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.