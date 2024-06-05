154,363 Shares in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 154,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.36% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 3.0 %

Can-Fite BioPharma stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSE:CANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 113.75% and a negative net margin of 1,027.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

CANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

