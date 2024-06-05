239,920 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 239,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,000. WestRock accounts for 0.1% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,584,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in WestRock by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,342,000 after buying an additional 753,828 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,228,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in WestRock by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,722,000 after buying an additional 1,247,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 704,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after buying an additional 88,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,765. WestRock has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

