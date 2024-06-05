26,037 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after buying an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after buying an additional 205,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 84,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 243,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

