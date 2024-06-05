3,613 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Align Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90,581 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 960,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,190,000 after purchasing an additional 128,273 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $6.83 on Wednesday, reaching $255.74. 165,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,350. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ALGN

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.