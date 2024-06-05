3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.83. 3D Systems shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 1,524,305 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DDD shares. StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

3D Systems Trading Up 22.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

The stock has a market capitalization of $567.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,950,820 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,499,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

