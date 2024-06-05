4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading 7.5% Higher

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.66. Approximately 163,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 884,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $54,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,315.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,236 shares of company stock worth $607,796. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.