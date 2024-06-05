50,000 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Purchased by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,220,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after buying an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXSM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.92.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AXSM traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,292. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,797 shares of company stock worth $4,976,789. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

