5,815 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $10.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.52. The stock had a trading volume of 291,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,876. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $348.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.96 and its 200 day moving average is $245.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,145 shares of company stock worth $21,431,319. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.