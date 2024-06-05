5,815 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.13.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $10.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.52. The stock had a trading volume of 291,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,876. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $348.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.96 and its 200 day moving average is $245.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,145 shares of company stock worth $21,431,319. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
