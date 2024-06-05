89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.70. 89bio shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 253,604 shares changing hands.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $791.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in 89bio by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in 89bio by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,761,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 449,262 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio by 193.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 322,339 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,393,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

