ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.98

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.98 and last traded at $55.87, with a volume of 49820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

ABB Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

