ABCMETA (META) Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $332,709.03 and $0.13 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,458.75 or 1.00010325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00012605 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00108740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000333 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.