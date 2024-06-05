Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $440.67 and last traded at $441.42. Approximately 936,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,338,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.76.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.40 and a 200-day moving average of $548.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

