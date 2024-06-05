Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AVK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,665. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
