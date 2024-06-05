Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

AVK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. 53,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

