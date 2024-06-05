Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,939 shares during the period. Cerevel Therapeutics makes up about 5.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $31,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $2,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at $658,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. 59,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,892. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $43.59.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

