Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $14.54 Million Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,100 shares during the quarter. Immunovant comprises approximately 2.7% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Immunovant worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Immunovant by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 66,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,712,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Immunovant by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 70,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMVT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $32,832.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,742 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $32,832.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,742 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 10,115 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $293,941.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 451,627 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,280.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,889. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 73,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,818. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

