Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Kura Oncology worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KURA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Kura Oncology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 22.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kura Oncology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $452,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. 9,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KURA. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KURA

About Kura Oncology

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.