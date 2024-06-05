Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 505,950 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,950 shares during the quarter. Inozyme Pharma comprises 1.5% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 3.05% of Inozyme Pharma worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INZY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 229.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,465,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,398 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,270,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 242,080 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,125,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,537,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inozyme Pharma

In other Inozyme Pharma news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,209.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inozyme Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of INZY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,552. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

