Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 152,323 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 152,323 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

KALV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,627. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $95,114.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,810.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading

