Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 9,290 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 86,890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Biohaven by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,673 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. 61,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,455. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 48,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 121,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 48,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,557,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 252,734 shares of company stock worth $9,997,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

