Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.10

Shares of Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09), with a volume of 729206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.38 ($0.09).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Agronomics in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Agronomics Stock Performance

About Agronomics

The company has a market capitalization of £72.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.31.

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

