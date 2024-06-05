Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 99.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $99.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,383.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

