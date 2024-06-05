Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.81

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 121577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

