Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Albany International has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

NYSE AIN opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. Albany International has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Albany International’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

