Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Sold by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. decreased its holdings in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,378 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Almacenes Éxito were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Almacenes Éxito by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EXTO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. 75,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,590. Almacenes Éxito S.A. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Almacenes Éxito ( NYSE:EXTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.0085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Almacenes Éxito Profile

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

