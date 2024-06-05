Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,246,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 862,550 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 0.64% of Alphabet worth $11,309,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $176.11. 7,665,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,608,211. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.