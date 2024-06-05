ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from ALS’s previous final dividend of $0.19.

ALS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at ALS

In other news, insider Nigel Garrard bought 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$13.97 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of A$63,572.60 ($42,666.17). Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

