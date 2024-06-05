Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $89.55 and a 52-week high of $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -144.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,015,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 41,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,032,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,671,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

