Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Price Target at C$69.69

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCA. Desjardins decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE:CCA opened at C$53.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$72.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.03.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.341791 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

