Analysts Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target at $11.44

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $8.70 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 11.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 13,202,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,038,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,169,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 238,335 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,040,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,778 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after buying an additional 810,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

