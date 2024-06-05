Andrew Houston Sells 82,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 1st, Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. 5,048,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after acquiring an additional 869,043 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,151,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 61,292 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,050,000 after buying an additional 113,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

