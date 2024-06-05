Andrew Houston Sells 82,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. 5,048,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Dropbox last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after acquiring an additional 869,043 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,151,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 61,292 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,050,000 after buying an additional 113,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.



Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

