Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. 2,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $12.65.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson acquired 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $70,251.30. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,933.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

