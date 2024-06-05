Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE FINS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,415. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson purchased 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $70,251.30. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,933.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

