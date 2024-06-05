Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $20.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Anglo American

Anglo American Trading Down 4.0 %

Anglo American Company Profile

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

(Get Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.