Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $20.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.09.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Anglo American
Anglo American Trading Down 4.0 %
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.