Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 46,915 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.29. 5,505,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,787. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

