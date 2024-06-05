Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 354,579 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 291,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 211,506 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,027 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 363.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,182. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $52.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Imperial Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

