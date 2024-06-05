Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SPLG traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,998,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

