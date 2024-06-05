Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $88,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,227,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,059,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $88,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,227,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,059,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $3,320,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,167,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,705,774.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,650. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.58. 95,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,706. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.28.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

