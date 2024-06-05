Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Shares of APGE opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.38. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $72.29.
Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
