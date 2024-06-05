Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGEGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of APGE opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.38. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.