Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $560,580.55 and $360.98 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00051157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

