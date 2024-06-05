AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives $241.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,807.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,031 shares of company stock worth $7,883,943. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio stock opened at $226.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.38. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $152.81 and a 12-month high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

