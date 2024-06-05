Apu Apustaja Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $173.43 million and $6.91 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,892,270,705 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.club. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.0493 with 312,746,524,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00057361 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $5,827,109.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

