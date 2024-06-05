Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Down 1.5%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.96 and last traded at $99.33. Approximately 203,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,746,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,617. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,060,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.