Armistice Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $2,131,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 683,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,186,488.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $8,680,650 over the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.82. The stock had a trading volume of 70,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,359. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Garmin

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.