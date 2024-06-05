Armistice Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,594 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 493,707 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,595,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of SOFI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. 12,472,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,935,734. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.
SoFi Technologies Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
