Armistice Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,594 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 493,707 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,595,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SOFI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. 12,472,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,935,734. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.