Armistice Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,048 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.92% of TreeHouse Foods worth $21,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 64,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 0.25. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

